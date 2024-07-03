President of Finland: Xi Jinping can end the war with one call to Putin

Given the level of dependence that Russia has reached on China, a single phone call from Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Vladimir Putin could stop the war against Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

"Russia is now so dependent on China... One phone call from President Xi Jinping could have solved this crisis," he said.

According to Stubb, if Beijing were to tell Moscow now that it is time to start peace talks with Kyiv, it would do so.

At the same time, the Finnish president believes that China will benefit from ending Putin's "aggressive and colonial war" against Ukraine.

"It needs to defend international rules related to territorial integrity and sovereignty. This is the right thing to do. And it will also demonstrate China's leadership," he said.

