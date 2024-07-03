President of Finland: Xi Jinping can end the war with one call to Putin

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 52888 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 59656 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82542 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 167972 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 214443 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132576 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361984 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180176 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148796 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197518 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 52888 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47514 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 59656 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 63097 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82542 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 484 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4366 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11841 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33293 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35226 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

President of Finland: Xi Jinping can end the war with one call to Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113072 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that a single phone call from Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Vladimir Putin could have stopped Russia's war against Ukraine because of Russia's dependence on China.

President of Finland: Xi Jinping can end the war with one call to Putin

Given the level of dependence that Russia has reached on China, a single phone call from Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Vladimir Putin could stop the war against Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

"Russia is now so dependent on China... One phone call from President Xi Jinping could have solved this crisis," he said.

According to Stubb, if Beijing were to tell Moscow now that it is time to start peace talks with Kyiv, it would do so.

At the same time, the Finnish president believes that China will benefit from ending Putin's "aggressive and colonial war" against Ukraine.

"It needs to defend international rules related to territorial integrity and sovereignty. This is the right thing to do. And it will also demonstrate China's leadership," he said.

“Finland will do everything for Ukraine to win” - President Stubb27.05.24, 16:20 • 19759 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40