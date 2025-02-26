President awards the title of Hero of Ukraine to Lieutenant Stotskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to National Guard lieutenant Vladyslav Stotskyi by Decree 138. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order "Golden Star" to Vladyslav Volodymyrovych STOTSKO, Senior Lieutenant - the decree says.

Stotsky was awarded for his personal courage and heroism, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

By his decree No. 144, Zelenskyy also posthumously awarded paramedic Iryna Tsybukh the title of Hero of Ukraine. Tsybukh was killed on May 29, 2024, during a rotation in the Kharkiv sector.

