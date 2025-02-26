Zelensky awarded paramedic Tsybukh the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously awarded paramedic Iryna Tsybukh the title of Hero of Ukraine by his Decree No. 144. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

To award the title Hero of Ukraine with the Order "Golden Star" to Tsybukh Iryna Volodymyrivna - public figure, crew leader of the volunteer battalion "Hospitallers" (posthumously) , the decree says.

The title was awarded to Iryna Tsybukh for personal courage and heroism in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Iryna Tsybukh died on May 29, 2024, during a rotation in the Kharkiv sector.

Tsybukh is a former journalist for Suspilne. From the beginning of the invasion, she joined the Hospitallers battalion. On November 16, 2023, she received the Order of Merit.

