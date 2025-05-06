Preparing for the first talks with the new German Chancellor - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing for the first negotiations with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The Head of State said this in his evening video address, reports UNN.

I congratulate Friedrich Merz on his election as the new Chancellor of Germany. Germany is one of our key friends, really one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine. This applies primarily to air defense - Germany has given the most Patriot and Iris systems for one country. These are thousands of lives saved. Germany is also a leader in helping our financial stability - said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates cooperation with Germany.

We are preparing for the first negotiations with Mr. Chancellor. We have things with him that will economically strengthen both our countries and provide more security for decades. We are looking forward to the meeting. I wish you success in your position - said Zelenskyy.

The President noted that in general, the coming weeks should be very active for Ukraine in diplomacy.

We are preparing solutions and preparing new support packages. We are preparing new steps to put pressure on Russia in order to protect our people. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

The Bundestag elected Friedrich Merz as Federal Chancellor of Germany in the second round of voting. The CDU leader received 325 votes. The candidate from the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) will become the tenth Chancellor in the history of Germany. He is to head the coalition government with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).