Zelenskyy reacted to the election of Merz as Chancellor of Germany
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine congratulated Friedrich Merz and thanked him for his support of Ukraine. Zelenskyy expressed hope for Germany's leadership in European affairs.
The President of Ukraine congratulated the new Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, on his election and thanked him for his support of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this in his X, UNN reports.
I sincerely congratulate Friedrich Merz on his election as Federal Chancellor of Germany. Ukraine is deeply grateful for the support of Germany and its people. Your help has saved thousands and thousands of Ukrainian lives.
The President of Ukraine added that Ukrainians hope that Germany will become even stronger and will lead in European and transatlantic affairs.
This is especially important now, when the future of Europe is at stake, which will depend on our unity. I wish you, Mr. Chancellor, success on your way
Recall
The Bundestag elected Friedrich Merz as Federal Chancellor of Germany in the second round of voting. The CDU leader received 325 votes. The candidate from the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) will become the tenth chancellor in the history of Germany. He is to head the coalition government with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).