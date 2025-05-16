Preparing for day "X": Pistorius called for preparation for a truce in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated the need to prepare for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of dialogue and support for Ukraine.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has stated the need to cease fire and prepare for a truce. This was reported by tagesschau, according to UNN.
Details
After meeting with colleagues from France, Italy, Poland and Great Britain in Rome on May 16, Pistorius stated that Europe will continue to support Ukraine - at the same time, it will be necessary to prepare for day "X". This refers to the day when this truce takes place.
We must be ready for day "X" when the ceasefire takes place
He stressed that there will not be forever time for negotiations on a lasting peace. Europeans must be prepared for dialogue, Pistorius added.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the armed forces of European countries need urgent improvement to respond to future crises. According to General Robert Brieger, the priorities are ammunition, air defense, mobility and intelligence.
We also reported that European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.