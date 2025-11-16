Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules

On Monday, November 17, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of recent massive Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities.

Hourly outage schedules:

from 00:00 to 23:59 - from 1 to 4 queues;

Power limitation schedules:

from 00:00 to 23:59 - for industrial consumers.

At the same time, the time and scope of restrictions may change, Ukrenergo warned. Ukrainians were urged to follow the information on the official pages of the relevant oblenergos.

Part of Chernihiv region without electricity: Russian shelling damaged energy facility in Nizhyn district - oblenergo