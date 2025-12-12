Power outages on December 13 will be in effect throughout Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On December 13, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, December 13, Ukrainians will face another day of blackouts. Ukrenergo notes that schedules will be in effect in all regions, but does not specify the number of queues, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, December 13, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.
Ukrenergo added that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of blackouts at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!
