New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 15152 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 18573 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 30570 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 25533 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 22035 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 22264 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 23666 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 29151 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 41350 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
Power outages on December 13 will be in effect throughout Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

On December 13, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Power outages on December 13 will be in effect throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, December 13, Ukrainians will face another day of blackouts. Ukrenergo notes that schedules will be in effect in all regions, but does not specify the number of queues, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, December 13, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

Ukrenergo added that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of blackouts at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- summarized the company.

Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend11.12.25, 13:59 • 22427 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine