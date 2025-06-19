Possible disruptions at one border crossing with Slovakia: what you need to know

The possibility of crossing the Ukrainian border with Slovakia will be temporarily narrowed, technical work is planned at one of the checkpoints, the SFS reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

From June 19 to June 25, 2025, the Slovak-Ukrainian automobile border crossing "Ubla - Maly Berezny" will have temporary traffic restrictions due to maintenance of the distribution system - the Ukrainian customs reported, citing their Slovak colleagues.

It is expected that on the specified days, from 08:00 to 18:00, the processing at this checkpoint will be temporarily limited or suspended.

The Slovak side asks drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to be especially careful when crossing the border and to follow instructions.

How to cross the border

At the same time, travelers can use the nearby automobile border crossings "Vishne Nemecke - Uzhhorod" or "Valke Slemenzke - Mali Selmentsi", designated for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as the railway border crossing "Čirna nad Tisou - Chop", according to the current railway schedules.