Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Possible disruptions at one border crossing with Slovakia: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

From June 19 to June 25, 2025, traffic at the "Ubľa - Malý Berezny" checkpoint will be restricted due to technical work from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. It is recommended to use other checkpoints.

Possible disruptions at one border crossing with Slovakia: what you need to know

The possibility of crossing the Ukrainian border with Slovakia will be temporarily narrowed, technical work is planned at one of the checkpoints, the SFS reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

From June 19 to June 25, 2025, the Slovak-Ukrainian automobile border crossing "Ubla - Maly Berezny" will have temporary traffic restrictions due to maintenance of the distribution system

- the Ukrainian customs reported, citing their Slovak colleagues.

It is expected that on the specified days, from 08:00 to 18:00, the processing at this checkpoint will be temporarily limited or suspended.

The Slovak side asks drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to be especially careful when crossing the border and to follow instructions.

How to cross the border

At the same time, travelers can use the nearby automobile border crossings "Vishne Nemecke - Uzhhorod" or "Valke Slemenzke - Mali Selmentsi", designated for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as the railway border crossing "Čirna nad Tisou - Chop", according to the current railway schedules.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
Slovakia
Ukraine
