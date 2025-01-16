ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Poroshenko complains again that he is not allowed to travel abroad. The Verkhovna Rada reacted

Poroshenko complains again that he is not allowed to travel abroad. The Verkhovna Rada reacted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41692 views

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said that Poroshenko tried to leave on January 15 to attend the EPP meeting, which ended on January 14. Stefanchuk said that he did not know the legal purpose of such a trip.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that he did not know the reason and legal purpose for MP Petro Poroshenko's need to leave Ukraine last night, January 15, allegedly to attend a meeting of the Political Assembly of the European People's Party, which ended the day before, on January 14. Poroshenko had a signed business trip to the meeting of the Political Assembly, which took place on January 13-14, reports UNN.

I was surprised to hear today that Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko went on a business trip last night to meet with the leader of the European People's Party (EPP), but was not allowed to travel abroad. Indeed, the People's Deputy of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko had a business trip signed by me to attend a meeting of the Political Assembly of the European People's Party, which took place on January 13-14 in Brussels (Belgium) 

- Stefanchuk wrote.

He noted that, taking into account logistics, the MP asked in his application to be sent from January 11 (date of departure) to January 15 (date of return).

The MP probably decided not to go on this business trip on his own, as evidenced by his registration and actual presence in the Verkhovna Rada session hall during the days for which the business trip was scheduled 

- Stefanchuk noted.

According to him, from a legal point of view, a business trip does not just provide an opportunity to leave Ukraine on certain days, but must have a legal purpose.

Therefore, I do not know the reason and legal purpose for which MP Petro Poroshenko needed to leave Ukraine last night, January 15, allegedly to attend a meeting of the Political Assembly of the European People's Party, which ended the day before, January 14, at 1 p.m. 

- Stefanchuk wrote.

Context

In a speech from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, Petro Poroshenko said that he had once again been illegally prevented from going on a business trip to Brussels.

Earlier, Poroshenko had complained several times that he was “not allowed” to go abroad.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
brusselsBrussels
belgiumBelgium
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising