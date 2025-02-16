ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 11935 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53700 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77609 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106916 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78379 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118204 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113097 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116737 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Pope to remain in hospital and miss Sunday prayer due to health condition

Pope to remain in hospital and miss Sunday prayer due to health condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34080 views

The 88-year-old pontiff is in Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to a respiratory tract infection. Doctors have prescribed absolute rest, although his health is showing signs of improvement.

Pope Francis will miss his usual public appearance and weekly prayer with pilgrims on Sunday. Doctors have prescribed absolute rest for the 88-year-old pontiff, who is being treated for a respiratory tract infection. This is reported by Sky News , UNN.

Details

It is noted that Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital, which has special apartments for popes. The late John Paul II was treated there during his papacy.

To facilitate his recovery, the medical staff prescribed him complete rest

- , the Vatican said in a statement.

On Saturday, February 16, the pontiff's tests showed some signs of improvement, and a slight fever went away. Francis took communion, prayed, read and rested.

"Pope Francis has been informed of the many messages received expressing closeness and affection and expresses his gratitude while asking us to pray for him," the Vatican added.

Recall

The 88-year-old pontiff has been treated for bronchitis for more than a week, and on Friday morning he was taken to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for treatment. 

Pope unable to complete Sunday's sermon due to breathing problems09.02.25, 14:38 • 32798 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
romeRome
pope-francisPope Francis

