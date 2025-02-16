Pope to remain in hospital and miss Sunday prayer due to health condition

Pope Francis will miss his usual public appearance and weekly prayer with pilgrims on Sunday. Doctors have prescribed absolute rest for the 88-year-old pontiff, who is being treated for a respiratory tract infection. This is reported by Sky News , UNN.

Details

It is noted that Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital, which has special apartments for popes. The late John Paul II was treated there during his papacy.

To facilitate his recovery, the medical staff prescribed him complete rest - , the Vatican said in a statement.

On Saturday, February 16, the pontiff's tests showed some signs of improvement, and a slight fever went away. Francis took communion, prayed, read and rested.

"Pope Francis has been informed of the many messages received expressing closeness and affection and expresses his gratitude while asking us to pray for him," the Vatican added.

Recall

The 88-year-old pontiff has been treated for bronchitis for more than a week, and on Friday morning he was taken to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for treatment.

