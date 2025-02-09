Pope unable to complete Sunday's sermon due to breathing problems

Pope Francis, who is being treated for severe bronchitis, was unable to complete his Sunday sermon due to breathing problems. This is reported by ANSA, according to UNN.

Details

During a special Mass on the occasion of the anniversary of the armed forces, police and security forces in St. Peter's Square, the pontiff read the beginning of the homily and then handed the text to the master of ceremonies.

Now I apologize and ask the assistant to continue reading because I am having trouble breathing, - The Pope said.

Before that, the pontiff called on the military and security forces “not to lose sight of the purpose of their service” - “to save lives,” and “always protect life.

Be vigilant against the temptation to cultivate the spirit of war; be vigilant against being seduced by the myth of power and the clatter of weapons; be vigilant against being infected by the poison of hate propaganda, - The Pope noted.

Addressing the pilgrims, who represented security forces from more than 100 countries, he emphasized that the purpose of military service “is legitimate self-defense, not domination over other nations.

He also called for prayers for peace in countries suffering from wars, including “suffering Ukraine.

Recall

