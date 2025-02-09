ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pope unable to complete Sunday's sermon due to breathing problems

Pope unable to complete Sunday's sermon due to breathing problems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32799 views

During Sunday's Mass in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis was unable to finish his homily due to breathing difficulties. The pontiff handed over the text to an assistant and called on the military to protect life rather than cultivate a spirit of war.

Pope Francis, who is being treated for severe bronchitis, was unable to complete his Sunday sermon due to breathing problems. This is reported by ANSA, according to UNN.

Details

During a special Mass on the occasion of the anniversary of the armed forces, police and security forces in St. Peter's Square, the pontiff read the beginning of the homily and then handed the text to the master of ceremonies. 

Now I apologize and ask the assistant to continue reading because I am having trouble breathing,

- The Pope said.

Before that, the pontiff called on the military and security forces “not to lose sight of the purpose of their service” -  “to save lives,”  and “always protect life.

Be vigilant against the temptation to cultivate the spirit of war; be vigilant against being seduced by the myth of power and the clatter of weapons; be vigilant against being infected by the poison of hate propaganda,

- The Pope noted.

Addressing the pilgrims, who represented security forces from more than 100 countries, he emphasized that the purpose of military service “is legitimate self-defense, not domination over other nations.

He also called for prayers for peace in countries suffering from wars, including “suffering Ukraine.

Recall

In January, Pope Francis called on Christians to establish a single date for celebrating Easter on the eve of the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea. In 2025, the pontiff wants to unite Christians around a common date for the holiday.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
pope-francisPope Francis
ukraineUkraine

