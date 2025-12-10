Pope Leo XIV criticized Trump's statements about Europe's decline

Pope Leo XIV commented on recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who said that Europe is in decline and has "weak" leaders. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether he considers the US peace plan for Ukraine fair, the Pontiff replied that he "prefers not to comment on it."

I think, unfortunately, some parts of it are making huge changes to what for many years has been a true alliance between Europe and the United States. The remarks that are being made about Europe, also in recent interviews, I think are trying to break up what... should be a very important alliance today and in the future. - said the Pope.

During the comment, he directly mentioned US President Donald Trump.

"This is a program that President Trump and his advisers have put together. He is the President of the United States. He has the right to do it, but there are a number of points in it (the plan - ed.) with which, I think, although perhaps many people in the United States will agree, I think many others will see things differently," said Leo XIV.

Context

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Politico, condemned Europe, calling it a group of "decaying" countries led by "weak" people.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV in Castel Gandolfo. They discussed the Vatican's efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and Ukraine's diplomatic work with the United States.

