Zelenskyy and Pope Leo's meeting lasted 30 minutes, no statements made

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a 30-minute meeting with Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Italy, Sky TG24 reports, writes UNN.

Pope Leo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared together on the balcony of Villa Barberini after an approximately half-hour meeting. They greeted journalists and photographers without comment.

The parties took a joint photo on the terrace.

After that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left Villa Barberini in Castel Gandolfo, the papal residence, after a private meeting with the pontiff.

Zelenskyy arrived in Castel Gandolfo for a meeting with Pope Leo XIV

On December 9, Zelenskyy is in Italy for a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This was also confirmed by the President's Office.

