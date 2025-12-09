Zelenskyy and Pope Leo's meeting lasted 30 minutes, no statements made

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
07:23 AM • 13552 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 13182 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 20537 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 32828 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 30001 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 32935 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 31452 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33285 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 47770 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 43353 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.4m/s
80%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US pressures Zelenskyy to quickly agree to peace plan - AxiosDecember 9, 12:12 AM • 9608 views
G7 countries warned Russia about the possible confiscation of all frozen assets in favor of UkraineDecember 9, 01:19 AM • 6138 views
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhotoDecember 9, 01:53 AM • 12222 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 9, 03:32 AM • 15766 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 5786 views
Publications
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 13526 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 13612 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 47764 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 43348 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 43165 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Brussels
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 1714 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 19903 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 56204 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 62776 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 72906 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Time (magazine)
Spotify
Film

Zelenskyy and Pope Leo's meeting lasted 30 minutes, no statements made

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Italy. The meeting lasted about half an hour at Villa Barberini.

Zelenskyy and Pope Leo's meeting lasted 30 minutes, no statements made

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a 30-minute meeting with Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Italy, Sky TG24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

Pope Leo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared together on the balcony of Villa Barberini after an approximately half-hour meeting. They greeted journalists and photographers without comment.

The parties took a joint photo on the terrace.

After that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left Villa Barberini in Castel Gandolfo, the papal residence, after a private meeting with the pontiff.

Zelenskyy arrived in Castel Gandolfo for a meeting with Pope Leo XIV09.12.25, 11:09 • 1208 views

Recall

On December 9, Zelenskyy is in Italy for a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This was also confirmed by the President's Office.

Zelenskyy arrives in Rome for meetings with Pope and Meloni09.12.25, 09:45 • 1628 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy