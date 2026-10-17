Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass three days after lung surgery - MEDIA

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at Gemelli Hospital in Rome just three days after undergoing surgery to remove a lung tumor. Bild reports this, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier, Reuters reported that the Pope was due to leave the hospital on Saturday afternoon after surgery for lung cancer. The results of his blood tests and a chest X-ray confirmed that he could return home.

On Sunday, he will lead prayers from his apartment in the Vatican for pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square, marking his first public appearance since being admitted to hospital - the publication writes.

The 71-year-old Pope Leo was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma—the most common form of cancer affecting this organ. On Tuesday, doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

According to the publication, the Pope’s doctors said that the operation was successful and proceeded without complications. At the same time, they have not yet disclosed the size of the tumor or clarified whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes.

The cancer diagnosis of the Pope, known for his relative youth and energy and elected only in May 2025, came as a shock and raised questions about the future of his papacy as he battles the disease - the publication writes.

To remind you

The recovery of 71-year-old Pope Leo after the removal of the lower lobe of his right lung is proceeding as planned. The Pontiff is carrying out daily activities independently and undergoing physical therapy.