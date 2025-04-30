Last Saturday, the coffin of the deceased pontiff was delivered to his final resting place in the Roman Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on a popemobile. Francis' last popemobile was built on the basis of a Ram 1500 pickup truck, UNN writes with reference to Robb Report.

The Popemobile has been an integral attribute of public appearances of the Head of the Catholic Church since the late 1920s. Over this time, it has taken many forms, but was often based on a luxury Mercedes-Benz car. This car manufacturer was the main supplier of papal vehicles. But this began to change when Francis became Pope in 2013.

Francis' humble and inclusive style led to him being dubbed the "people's Pope," and his choice of vehicles during his pontificate was no different. There was nothing incredible about the cars, SUVs and minivans he rode to official events around the world over the past 12 years. Among these simple vehicles was everything from an old Renault 4 that Pope Francis rode around the Vatican to a Kia Soul in South Korea and a Jeep Wrangler that he rode during a trip to Washington, D.C.

So it is logical that Francis' last popemobile was a truck, one of the most utilitarian vehicles one can drive. The snow-white Ram 1500 that carried his body belongs to the fourth generation of the model and has minimal modifications. This allowed more than 150,000 grieving dshzy who gathered along the route of the procession to take one last look at the pontiff before his burial.

Despite the lack of various bells and whistles, pickup enthusiasts were still impressed by Francis' latest popemobile.

"Also, please note that this Dodge Ram Truck is carrying Pope Francis to his final resting place .... FACTS!!!", one enthusiast wrote.

Francis' popemobiles may not be as flashy as those of his predecessors, but his papal fleet still had a bit of glamor. Last December, Mercedes gave him one of its G580 EV-based electric vehicles. Francis and a G-Wagen convertible may seem like an unnatural pairing, but it is worth noting that the Pope, who often preached about the importance of protecting the environment, was at least intrigued that this was the first all-electric popemobile.

In the Vatican, cardinals will gather for a conclave on May 7 to elect a new Pope in secrecy. About 135 cardinals will participate in the conclave.

The previous two conclaves, held in 2005 and 2013, lasted only two days.

Pope Francis donated almost all of his money, about 200,000 euros, to a juvenile detention center in Rome. The funds went to pay off the mortgage on a pasta factory at the prison.