Pope Francis set off on his final journey in a modified Ram 1500 pickup truck - media

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 11154 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 118718 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 126574 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 92739 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 120063 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 103448 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 86641 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 76911 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166574 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165215 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
4.1m/s
35%
752 mm
Popular news

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 19551 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 37840 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 26997 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 19017 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 18850 views
Publications

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 18411 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 84375 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 118718 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166574 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165215 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 2948 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 67875 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 84754 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 81668 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 187204 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Pope Francis set off on his final journey in a modified Ram 1500 pickup truck - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3154 views

The coffin of the late Pope Francis was delivered to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in a Ram 1500 Popemobile. The car has minimal modifications, which allowed to say goodbye to the pontiff.

Pope Francis set off on his final journey in a modified Ram 1500 pickup truck - media

Last Saturday, the coffin of the deceased pontiff was delivered to his final resting place in the Roman Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on a popemobile. Francis' last popemobile was built on the basis of a Ram 1500 pickup truck, UNN writes with reference to Robb Report.

Details

The Popemobile has been an integral attribute of public appearances of the Head of the Catholic Church since the late 1920s. Over this time, it has taken many forms, but was often based on a luxury Mercedes-Benz car. This car manufacturer was the main supplier of papal vehicles. But this began to change when Francis became Pope in 2013.

Francis' humble and inclusive style led to him being dubbed the "people's Pope," and his choice of vehicles during his pontificate was no different. There was nothing incredible about the cars, SUVs and minivans he rode to official events around the world over the past 12 years. Among these simple vehicles was everything from an old Renault 4 that Pope Francis rode around the Vatican to a Kia Soul in South Korea and a Jeep Wrangler that he rode during a trip to Washington, D.C.

So it is logical that Francis' last popemobile was a truck, one of the most utilitarian vehicles one can drive. The snow-white Ram 1500 that carried his body belongs to the fourth generation of the model and has minimal modifications. This allowed more than 150,000 grieving dshzy who gathered along the route of the procession to take one last look at the pontiff before his burial.

Zelenskyy and Cardinal Zuppi meet: discussed the return of Ukrainian children26.04.25, 23:34 • 4098 views

Despite the lack of various bells and whistles, pickup enthusiasts were still impressed by Francis' latest popemobile.

"Also, please note that this Dodge Ram Truck is carrying Pope Francis to his final resting place .... FACTS!!!", one enthusiast wrote.

Francis' popemobiles may not be as flashy as those of his predecessors, but his papal fleet still had a bit of glamor. Last December, Mercedes gave him one of its G580 EV-based electric vehicles. Francis and a G-Wagen convertible may seem like an unnatural pairing, but it is worth noting that the Pope, who often preached about the importance of protecting the environment, was at least intrigued that this was the first all-electric popemobile.

Addendum

In the Vatican, cardinals will gather for a conclave on May 7 to elect a new Pope in secrecy. About 135 cardinals will participate in the conclave.

The previous two conclaves, held in 2005 and 2013, lasted only two days.

Pope Francis donated almost all of his money, about 200,000 euros, to a juvenile detention center in Rome. The funds went to pay off the mortgage on a pasta factory at the prison.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldAuto
Pope Francis
Washington, D.C.
Vatican City
Brent
$62.41
Bitcoin
$94,625.00
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.66
Золото
$3,314.65
Ethereum
$1,796.40