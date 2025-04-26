Zelenskyy and Cardinal Zuppi meet: discussed the return of Ukrainian children

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 16996 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 32403 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 25542 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 74455 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 47908 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 44527 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 48790 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52215 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41324 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40878 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+6°
1.7m/s
50%
754 mm
Popular news

The "Diia" application has been restored after a failure

April 26, 11:19 AM • 6492 views

In Kyiv, a teenager was rude to an older woman for commenting on Russian music: a protocol was drawn up against the young man's mother

April 26, 11:45 AM • 12645 views

Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

April 26, 12:30 PM • 10277 views

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

April 26, 12:39 PM • 14241 views

The enemy advanced in Kursk region - DeepState

06:23 PM • 5732 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 74455 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 78178 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 108277 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 159137 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 320653 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 16996 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 27662 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64485 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56558 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 60709 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

Zelenskyy and Cardinal Zuppi meet: discussed the return of Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Cardinal Zuppi, discussing the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. The President noted the Vatican's assistance and the importance of a strategic partnership with the United States.

Zelenskyy and Cardinal Zuppi meet: discussed the return of Ukrainian children

On Saturday, April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi in Italy. One of the key topics of the conversation was the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The President of Ukraine expressed his condolences on the death of Pope Francis.

It is very important for us to be here today and unite with the whole world. We have always had great respect for Pope Francis. He has always fought for peace for people all over the world, including Ukraine.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted. 

The Head of State noted the assistance from the Vatican, and personally from the Pontiff and Matteo Zuppi in the return of illegally deported and displaced Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners. This issue was one of the key topics during the meeting.

The most important thing is to bring more life back home, to loved ones, to relatives. And therefore you have already helped us with the children, and we are turning to you today. Unfortunately, there is still a subject of appeal. This means that there are many children who are being held against their will on the territory of Russia. We want to return them home, and therefore we are turning to the Vatican again for such assistance.

- the President of Ukraine noted.

He also thanked Zuppi for the opportunity to meet with US President Donald Trump in St. Peter's Basilica. According to him, this meeting was "positive", and noted that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States is "extremely important".

For his part, Zuppi stated that "this is exactly what Pope Francis wanted."

"So that there would be dialogue, so that the main characters could meet and resolve all issues. He always said that more needs to be done for Ukraine and for peace," the Cardinal said.

Let us remind you

Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, a list of 400 Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia. The President emphasized the need for their return.

Another 12 children abducted by the Russian Federation returned to Ukraine: the occupiers abducted one of them from their grandmother26.04.25, 21:28 • 1106 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,096.00
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,805.73