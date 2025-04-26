Zelenskyy and Cardinal Zuppi meet: discussed the return of Ukrainian children

On Saturday, April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi in Italy. One of the key topics of the conversation was the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The President of Ukraine expressed his condolences on the death of Pope Francis.

It is very important for us to be here today and unite with the whole world. We have always had great respect for Pope Francis. He has always fought for peace for people all over the world, including Ukraine. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State noted the assistance from the Vatican, and personally from the Pontiff and Matteo Zuppi in the return of illegally deported and displaced Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners. This issue was one of the key topics during the meeting.

The most important thing is to bring more life back home, to loved ones, to relatives. And therefore you have already helped us with the children, and we are turning to you today. Unfortunately, there is still a subject of appeal. This means that there are many children who are being held against their will on the territory of Russia. We want to return them home, and therefore we are turning to the Vatican again for such assistance. - the President of Ukraine noted.

He also thanked Zuppi for the opportunity to meet with US President Donald Trump in St. Peter's Basilica. According to him, this meeting was "positive", and noted that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States is "extremely important".

For his part, Zuppi stated that "this is exactly what Pope Francis wanted."

"So that there would be dialogue, so that the main characters could meet and resolve all issues. He always said that more needs to be done for Ukraine and for peace," the Cardinal said.

Let us remind you

Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, a list of 400 Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia. The President emphasized the need for their return.

