The majority of German citizens support increasing military and financial aid to Ukraine if Russia continues to refuse peace talks. According to the results of an Insa institute poll conducted for Bild and published on February 8, the level of Germans' willingness to help remains high despite the duration of the war. This is reported by UNN.

About 52% of respondents are convinced that the West should increase aid to Kyiv if there is no progress in a diplomatic settlement. Among them, 28% of Germans consider it appropriate to provide weapons and money simultaneously, while 12% each advocate for separate types of support - either only financial or only military.

The West should provide more aid to Ukraine if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire and peace talks - the authors of the study note.

At the same time, 35% of respondents spoke in favor of stopping aid, and 13% could not decide on an answer.

An interesting aspect is the change in the perception of military threats. Although 54% of Germans still fear a Russian attack on NATO countries such as Poland or Lithuania, this figure has decreased by 8% compared to September last year. This indicates a certain adaptation of society to security challenges and growing confidence in the Alliance's defense capabilities.

Readiness for active participation of the Bundeswehr

Data from the Forsa institute within the annual report "The Berlin Pulse" confirm a steady trend: 56% of respondents would approve of sending Bundeswehr soldiers to Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping mission after a peace agreement is concluded. In addition, 72% of citizens support the German government's plan to double defense spending over the next decade.

