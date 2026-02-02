Beer consumption in Germany has fallen to a minimum. Media named the reasons

In 2025, German breweries sold only 7.8 billion liters of beer — 6% less than the previous year. As Bild writes, citing the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, this is the lowest figure since the beginning of statistical observations in 1993, reports UNN.

According to media reports, even during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the decline was not as sharp. However, the statistics do not include non-alcoholic beer, malt beverages, and imports from non-EU countries.

The decline in consumption has been ongoing for several years and is associated with changing lifestyles, new habits, and an aging population. However, an unfavorable consumer sentiment has now been added.

"Like retailers and restaurants, breweries are feeling the massive effects of consumers' unwillingness to spend money," Holger Eichele, managing director of the German Brewers Association, told BILD.

The domestic market remains key: 82.5% of beer was sold in Germany, but even here a decrease of 5.8% was recorded. Another 17.5% accounted for exports.

