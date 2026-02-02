$42.810.04
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 21822 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 49778 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 67274 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts
February 1, 11:12 AM • 46230 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 47887 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 34653 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51453 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 64976 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40551 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Bild

Beer consumption in Germany has fallen to a minimum. Media named the reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

German breweries sold 7.8 billion liters of beer in 2025, 6% less than the previous year. This is the lowest figure since 1993, driven by changing lifestyles and consumers' reluctance to spend money.

Beer consumption in Germany has fallen to a minimum. Media named the reasons

In 2025, German breweries sold only 7.8 billion liters of beer — 6% less than the previous year. As Bild writes, citing the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, this is the lowest figure since the beginning of statistical observations in 1993, reports UNN.

Details

According to media reports, even during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the decline was not as sharp. However, the statistics do not include non-alcoholic beer, malt beverages, and imports from non-EU countries.

The decline in consumption has been ongoing for several years and is associated with changing lifestyles, new habits, and an aging population. However, an unfavorable consumer sentiment has now been added.

The 190th Oktoberfest opened in Munich: thousands of people stormed the beer tents21.09.25, 04:51 • 5907 views

"Like retailers and restaurants, breweries are feeling the massive effects of consumers' unwillingness to spend money," Holger Eichele, managing director of the German Brewers Association, told BILD.

The domestic market remains key: 82.5% of beer was sold in Germany, but even here a decrease of 5.8% was recorded. Another 17.5% accounted for exports.

Beer sales in Germany for Euro 2024 decreased despite expectations: the reason is given01.08.24, 18:44 • 20656 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Germany