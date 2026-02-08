Ukrainian drone production to start in Germany in mid-February - Zelenskyy

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 1920 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 5174 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9240 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 5748 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 5676 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 22172 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 35908 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 34361 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 39288 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 31026 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.5m/s
79%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on UkraineFebruary 8, 05:15 AM • 6444 views
Partisans destroyed a key coordination tool of the occupiers in Belgorod OblastVideoFebruary 8, 05:32 AM • 7490 views
Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayFebruary 8, 05:46 AM • 4650 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 15900 views
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistakeFebruary 8, 08:56 AM • 8926 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 15931 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 39555 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 59664 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 53597 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 54675 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Jeff Bezos
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 20225 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 34401 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 36241 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 45005 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 47885 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
BFM TV

Ukrainian drone production to start in Germany in mid-February - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

According to Zelenskyy, ten export centers will be operating in Europe by 2026, and drone production will begin in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian drone production to start in Germany in mid-February - Zelenskyy

In mid-February, we will see the production of Ukrainian drones in Germany. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with teachers and students of the Kyiv Aviation Institute on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the birth of aircraft designer Oleh Antonov, UNN reports.

Today we are opening exports. In Europe, there will be ten export centers by 2026. These include the Baltic countries and Northern European countries. Ten representative offices will be operating in 2026. In mid-February, we will see the production of our drones in Germany. I will receive the first drone. This is a working line. Production lines are operating in Britain. These are all our Ukrainian technologies.

- Zelenskyy announced.

According to him, today, Europe's security is built on technology and drones.

There are several different projects. All of this will be based mostly on Ukrainian technologies and Ukrainian specialists. We are simply at war, and not all companies yet feel such a space of freedom that they can enter all other markets.

- the Head of State summarized.

Ukraine has 450 drone manufacturing companies, 40-50 of them are leaders - Zelenskyy08.02.26, 16:29 • 598 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine