Ukrainian drone production to start in Germany in mid-February - Zelenskyy

In mid-February, we will see the production of Ukrainian drones in Germany. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with teachers and students of the Kyiv Aviation Institute on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the birth of aircraft designer Oleh Antonov, UNN reports.

Today we are opening exports. In Europe, there will be ten export centers by 2026. These include the Baltic countries and Northern European countries. Ten representative offices will be operating in 2026. In mid-February, we will see the production of our drones in Germany. I will receive the first drone. This is a working line. Production lines are operating in Britain. These are all our Ukrainian technologies.