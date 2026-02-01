Political blackmail scandal: thousands in Prague rally in support of the Czech president

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 5320 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 11666 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 29422 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 20218 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 30007 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 24865 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 42484 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 59291 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38223 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 35613 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.2m/s
81%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Musk reacts to Ukraine's appeal regarding Starlink: restrictions workedPhotoFebruary 1, 10:21 AM • 6408 views
In Vinnytsia, a man shot at a notification group: law enforcement officers are searching for the shooterFebruary 1, 10:33 AM • 4672 views
Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia on February 1: six people injured, including two womenPhotoVideoFebruary 1, 10:46 AM • 5322 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a repair base and UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia - General StaffFebruary 1, 11:00 AM • 6336 views
The GUR special unit successfully destroyed an occupiers' ammunition depot in Kharkiv region without lossesVideoFebruary 1, 11:36 AM • 7382 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 56865 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 84935 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 62475 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 68950 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 70062 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 18262 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 28855 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 31509 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 34390 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 36041 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Bild
Starlink

Political blackmail scandal: thousands in Prague rally in support of the Czech president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Mass rallies in support of Czech President Petr Pavel were held in Prague, organized by the Million Moments for Democracy association.

Political blackmail scandal: thousands in Prague rally in support of the Czech president

On Sunday, a mass rally in support of Czech President Petr Pavel took place in Prague, organized by the "Million Moments for Democracy" (Milion chvilek pro demokracii) association, UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague."

Details

The event took place in the Old Town Square, and due to great interest, also in the lower part of Wenceslas Square, where the organizers installed two large screens. The reason for the rally was a conflict between the president and the head of the "Automobilists" party, Petr Macinka.

People who came to the rally in support of President Petr Pavel, according to the ČTK agency, filled the Old Town Square and the lower part of Wenceslas Square in Prague. According to the "Million Moments" association, similar rallies also took place in Hradec Králové, Pardubice, Zlín, Vrchlabí, Jeseník, Uherské Hradiště, and Třeboň. Participants brought Czech, European Union, and Ukrainian flags to the rally; Iranian flags were also visible in Wenceslas Square. Banners read slogans such as: "Stop the government of Bureš (nickname of Prime Minister A. Babiš in Security Service documents), subject to criminal prosecution," "Decency is not weakness, Mr. Macinka," "Boiling a frog (democracy) live," and "Raise your fist for democracy." People came with portraits of the president.

According to the organizers, an estimated 80,000 to 90,000 people attended the demonstration.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced an attempted blackmail by the country's Foreign Minister27.01.26, 18:09 • 7278 views

How did Pavel react?

President Petr Pavel thanked those who care about the fate of the Czech Republic on Sunday on the social network X. "One of the greatest advantages of our country is the strength and quality of civil society, which knows how to clearly and convincingly stand up for the right cause at the right moment," the head of state wrote. "I deeply appreciate everyone who is not indifferent to what is happening around them and feels their share of responsibility for the state of our country. I respect everyone who is willing to add their voice to the defense of decency, truth, solidarity, and mutual respect. Defending these values is not naivety or an outdated 'Havelian illusion.' It is a viable alternative to value-free pragmatism, which believes that power is more important than law, arrogance is more important than decency, and freedom of speech can be replaced by the freedom to lie, distort facts, and insult. I want to thank everyone who came to Prague today from all corners of the country to express their opinion and support for a decent Czech Republic."

Development of the conflict

Macinka stated on "Czech Television" that he respects the desire of opposition voters to come and express their opinion. "But they also have to respect that elections were held four months ago, and there were not enough of these people for the political force that Petr Pavel represents today to win," he said. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also added that if this is a demonstration for security and democratic rules, then he is interested in "whether they will reproach their president for violating these rules."

The political dispute escalated on Tuesday when Pavel stated at an extraordinary press conference that he had received messages from Foreign Minister Macinka through his advisor Petr Kolář, which he considered an attempt at pressure and blackmail. The President's Office published the corresponding correspondence. Macinka, in response, rejected the accusations, stating that he did not consider his actions blackmail and that attempts to influence the position of partners are a normal part of political negotiations.

In the Czech Republic, the opposition wants to discuss blackmail against the president and demands Macinka's resignation from the post of Foreign Minister27.01.26, 23:09 • 4552 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Petr Pavel
Prague
European Union
Czech Republic
Ukraine