Political blackmail scandal: thousands in Prague rally in support of the Czech president

On Sunday, a mass rally in support of Czech President Petr Pavel took place in Prague, organized by the "Million Moments for Democracy" (Milion chvilek pro demokracii) association, UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague."

The event took place in the Old Town Square, and due to great interest, also in the lower part of Wenceslas Square, where the organizers installed two large screens. The reason for the rally was a conflict between the president and the head of the "Automobilists" party, Petr Macinka.

People who came to the rally in support of President Petr Pavel, according to the ČTK agency, filled the Old Town Square and the lower part of Wenceslas Square in Prague. According to the "Million Moments" association, similar rallies also took place in Hradec Králové, Pardubice, Zlín, Vrchlabí, Jeseník, Uherské Hradiště, and Třeboň. Participants brought Czech, European Union, and Ukrainian flags to the rally; Iranian flags were also visible in Wenceslas Square. Banners read slogans such as: "Stop the government of Bureš (nickname of Prime Minister A. Babiš in Security Service documents), subject to criminal prosecution," "Decency is not weakness, Mr. Macinka," "Boiling a frog (democracy) live," and "Raise your fist for democracy." People came with portraits of the president.

According to the organizers, an estimated 80,000 to 90,000 people attended the demonstration.

How did Pavel react?

President Petr Pavel thanked those who care about the fate of the Czech Republic on Sunday on the social network X. "One of the greatest advantages of our country is the strength and quality of civil society, which knows how to clearly and convincingly stand up for the right cause at the right moment," the head of state wrote. "I deeply appreciate everyone who is not indifferent to what is happening around them and feels their share of responsibility for the state of our country. I respect everyone who is willing to add their voice to the defense of decency, truth, solidarity, and mutual respect. Defending these values is not naivety or an outdated 'Havelian illusion.' It is a viable alternative to value-free pragmatism, which believes that power is more important than law, arrogance is more important than decency, and freedom of speech can be replaced by the freedom to lie, distort facts, and insult. I want to thank everyone who came to Prague today from all corners of the country to express their opinion and support for a decent Czech Republic."

Development of the conflict

Macinka stated on "Czech Television" that he respects the desire of opposition voters to come and express their opinion. "But they also have to respect that elections were held four months ago, and there were not enough of these people for the political force that Petr Pavel represents today to win," he said. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also added that if this is a demonstration for security and democratic rules, then he is interested in "whether they will reproach their president for violating these rules."

The political dispute escalated on Tuesday when Pavel stated at an extraordinary press conference that he had received messages from Foreign Minister Macinka through his advisor Petr Kolář, which he considered an attempt at pressure and blackmail. The President's Office published the corresponding correspondence. Macinka, in response, rejected the accusations, stating that he did not consider his actions blackmail and that attempts to influence the position of partners are a normal part of political negotiations.

In the Czech Republic, the opposition wants to discuss blackmail against the president and demands Macinka's resignation from the post of Foreign Minister