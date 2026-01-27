Czech President Petr Pavel announced an attempted blackmail by the country's Foreign Minister

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 7712 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 9882 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 21277 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 16489 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 13820 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 23747 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 25789 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17023 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 19043 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 33816 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
93%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 32794 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 15755 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 20008 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 19890 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 22763 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 7728 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 7308 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 21290 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 22918 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 23755 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Musician
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 2128 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 10845 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 27340 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 26533 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 26765 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Shahed-136

Czech President Petr Pavel announced an attempted blackmail by the country's Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Czech President Petr Pavel reported an attempted blackmail by Foreign Minister Petr Mačinka regarding the appointment of a government member. He published text messages that he considers unacceptable.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced an attempted blackmail by the country's Foreign Minister

Czech President Petr Pavel reported an attempted blackmail by the head of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Petr Mačinka. He wrote about this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

As the Czech president noted, it is about the appointment of one of the government members. He added that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent two text messages through presidential adviser Petr Kolar, although the foreign minister knows the address of the Czech leader's administration.

Petr Pavel published these messages on social media.

I consider the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the text messages to be an attempt at blackmail. I consider this unacceptable and absolutely intolerable in our democratic conditions. In the text, the minister also states that his actions are supported by the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and the SPD party of Tomio Okamura. If he truly has the support of the Prime Minister in his actions, then Petr Mačinka's statements are not only an illustration of the new government's approach to the distribution of power in our constitutional order, but also proof that fundamental issues of our foreign and security policy have become hostages to personal animosity and interests. However, if he does not have the support of Andrej Babiš - and I believe he does not - then he is an illustration of the arbitrary and absolutely irresponsible actions of the "Motorists for Themselves" party, which does not care about the interests of the Czech Republic and its citizens, but only about fulfilling its own ambitions to make a controversial figure a minister. And at any cost

 - the message says.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that if Russia is allowed to emerge victorious from the war with Ukraine, it will be a defeat for the entire West.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Petr Pavel
Czech Republic
Ukraine