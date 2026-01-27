Czech President Petr Pavel announced an attempted blackmail by the country's Foreign Minister

Czech President Petr Pavel reported an attempted blackmail by the head of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Petr Mačinka. He wrote about this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

As the Czech president noted, it is about the appointment of one of the government members. He added that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent two text messages through presidential adviser Petr Kolar, although the foreign minister knows the address of the Czech leader's administration.

Petr Pavel published these messages on social media.

I consider the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the text messages to be an attempt at blackmail. I consider this unacceptable and absolutely intolerable in our democratic conditions. In the text, the minister also states that his actions are supported by the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and the SPD party of Tomio Okamura. If he truly has the support of the Prime Minister in his actions, then Petr Mačinka's statements are not only an illustration of the new government's approach to the distribution of power in our constitutional order, but also proof that fundamental issues of our foreign and security policy have become hostages to personal animosity and interests. However, if he does not have the support of Andrej Babiš - and I believe he does not - then he is an illustration of the arbitrary and absolutely irresponsible actions of the "Motorists for Themselves" party, which does not care about the interests of the Czech Republic and its citizens, but only about fulfilling its own ambitions to make a controversial figure a minister. And at any cost - the message says.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that if Russia is allowed to emerge victorious from the war with Ukraine, it will be a defeat for the entire West.