In the Czech Republic, the opposition wants to discuss blackmail against the president and demands Macinka's resignation from the post of Foreign Minister

05:43 PM • 11900 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 19624 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 18266 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 29542 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 20558 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 38489 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 22179 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17102 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 34028 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27693 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Popular news
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 40786 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 23926 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 23771 views
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military man03:33 PM • 13230 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 17213 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 29542 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 23789 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 38489 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 40805 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 34028 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideo06:07 PM • 9232 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict05:26 PM • 9572 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 17231 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 23942 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 32416 views
In the Czech Republic, the opposition wants to discuss blackmail against the president and demands Macinka's resignation from the post of Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Petr Macinka sent text messages to Petr Pavel through presidential adviser Petr Kolar, which the head of state considered an "attempt at blackmail." The Czech police announced that they had received a request to investigate the content of the messages.

In the Czech Republic, the opposition wants to discuss blackmail against the president and demands Macinka's resignation from the post of Foreign Minister

The opposition in the Czech Republic demands the resignation of Petr Macinka, the head of the "Automobilists" party, from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs. The head of the opposition STAN party, Vít Rakušan, will propose to discuss in the lower house Petr Macinka's message to the President of the Czech Republic, which Petr Pavel called an "attempt at blackmail." Rakušan wants to hear explanations on this issue from Macinka and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague".

Details

According to Marek Výborný, the head of the Christian Democrats, and Matěj Ondřej Havel, the leader of TOP-09, Petr Macinka must resign. The head of the "Pirates", Zdeněk Hřib, stated that the Prime Minister should propose Macinka's dismissal. The opposition Civic Democratic Party, through its chairman Martin Kupka, put forward the same demand. "This blackmail must lead to the minister's immediate dismissal," Kupka said.

Petr Macinka sent a message to the President's office stating that Petr Pavel "will be able to feel calm if Filip Turek heads the Ministry of Environment." It was his candidacy, put forward by the "Automobilists", that Petr Pavel had repeatedly rejected. If Petr Pavel does not agree to at least negotiations, "the consequences will be surprising, and not only for him," Petr Macinka warned.

Babiš's reaction

The words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the head of the "Automobilists" party, Petr Macinka, in messages addressed to the President's advisor, are regrettable, said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, answering a ČTK question. This was private correspondence with the advisor, so it is certainly not blackmail, the head of government emphasized.

Andrej Babiš added that he always tried to maintain correct relations with President Petr Pavel and resolve all disagreements behind closed doors. "Mr. Macinka's words are unfortunate, I would not communicate like that, it's not my style," said the Czech Prime Minister. According to Babiš, the reason for all clashes between the head of state and the leader of the "Automobilists" was that Macinka is trying to promote MP Filip Turek to the post of Minister of Environment, and the President rejects his candidacy.

Petr Macinka sent text messages to Petr Pavel through the President's advisor Petr Kolář, which the head of state considered an "attempt at blackmail." The police reported receiving a statement requesting an investigation into the content of the messages.

"It was in personal correspondence with his advisor, so it's definitely not about blackmail. I think the first thing to do is to lower emotions on both sides and start communicating normally again," the Prime Minister added.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced an attempted blackmail by the country's Foreign Minister27.01.26, 18:09 • 5326 views

Antonina Tumanova

