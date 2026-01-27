In the Czech Republic, the opposition wants to discuss blackmail against the president and demands Macinka's resignation from the post of Foreign Minister

The opposition in the Czech Republic demands the resignation of Petr Macinka, the head of the "Automobilists" party, from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs. The head of the opposition STAN party, Vít Rakušan, will propose to discuss in the lower house Petr Macinka's message to the President of the Czech Republic, which Petr Pavel called an "attempt at blackmail." Rakušan wants to hear explanations on this issue from Macinka and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague".

Details

According to Marek Výborný, the head of the Christian Democrats, and Matěj Ondřej Havel, the leader of TOP-09, Petr Macinka must resign. The head of the "Pirates", Zdeněk Hřib, stated that the Prime Minister should propose Macinka's dismissal. The opposition Civic Democratic Party, through its chairman Martin Kupka, put forward the same demand. "This blackmail must lead to the minister's immediate dismissal," Kupka said.

Petr Macinka sent a message to the President's office stating that Petr Pavel "will be able to feel calm if Filip Turek heads the Ministry of Environment." It was his candidacy, put forward by the "Automobilists", that Petr Pavel had repeatedly rejected. If Petr Pavel does not agree to at least negotiations, "the consequences will be surprising, and not only for him," Petr Macinka warned.

Babiš's reaction

The words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the head of the "Automobilists" party, Petr Macinka, in messages addressed to the President's advisor, are regrettable, said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, answering a ČTK question. This was private correspondence with the advisor, so it is certainly not blackmail, the head of government emphasized.

Andrej Babiš added that he always tried to maintain correct relations with President Petr Pavel and resolve all disagreements behind closed doors. "Mr. Macinka's words are unfortunate, I would not communicate like that, it's not my style," said the Czech Prime Minister. According to Babiš, the reason for all clashes between the head of state and the leader of the "Automobilists" was that Macinka is trying to promote MP Filip Turek to the post of Minister of Environment, and the President rejects his candidacy.

Petr Macinka sent text messages to Petr Pavel through the President's advisor Petr Kolář, which the head of state considered an "attempt at blackmail." The police reported receiving a statement requesting an investigation into the content of the messages.

"It was in personal correspondence with his advisor, so it's definitely not about blackmail. I think the first thing to do is to lower emotions on both sides and start communicating normally again," the Prime Minister added.

