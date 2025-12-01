Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on the decision of Polish President Karol Nawrocki not to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry, this is "a really good decision."

It demonstrates Poland's principled stance and strong sense of solidarity, reaffirming its commitment to European unity and security at a crucial moment. Thank you, Poland - Sybiha wrote.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki limited his trip to Hungary, refusing to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This decision was made due to Orbán's visit to Moscow, which caused concern in Warsaw.

