Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on the decision of Polish President Karol Nawrocki not to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Sybiha called the decision "really good" and one that demonstrates Poland's principled stance and solidarity.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on the decision of Polish President Karol Nawrocki not to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry, this is "a really good decision."

It demonstrates Poland's principled stance and strong sense of solidarity, reaffirming its commitment to European unity and security at a crucial moment. Thank you, Poland

- Sybiha wrote.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki limited his trip to Hungary, refusing to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This decision was made due to Orbán's visit to Moscow, which caused concern in Warsaw.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Warsaw
Hungary
Viktor Orbán
Poland