Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, ahead of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, resorted to reminding history and the effectiveness of the principle "peace through strength," indicating that August 15 is a good day for negotiations with Russia on war and peace, writes UNN.

"August 15 is a good day for negotiations with Russia on war and peace. On this day 105 years ago, during the Battle of Warsaw, Poles stopped the Red Army in its march on Europe. Fortunately, we did not know that Russia was 'invincible' - and we defeated them. Peace through strength, nothing more," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.