Exclusive
09:59 AM
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
Polish PM Tusk recalled the history of "peace through strength" before the Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk recalled the principle of "peace through strength" before the Trump-Putin meeting. He noted that on August 15, 1920, Poles stopped the Red Army near Warsaw.

Polish PM Tusk recalled the history of "peace through strength" before the Trump-Putin meeting

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, ahead of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, resorted to reminding history and the effectiveness of the principle "peace through strength," indicating that August 15 is a good day for negotiations with Russia on war and peace, writes UNN.

Details

"August 15 is a good day for negotiations with Russia on war and peace. On this day 105 years ago, during the Battle of Warsaw, Poles stopped the Red Army in its march on Europe. Fortunately, we did not know that Russia was 'invincible' - and we defeated them. Peace through strength, nothing more," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.

Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues based on the current front line - Merz

Addition

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
United States
Ukraine
Poland