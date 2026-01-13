Polish consulate damaged during Russian attack on Odesa - MFA

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of January 13, the Polish consulate was damaged. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Maciej Wiewiór, on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the building of the Consulate of the Republic of Poland in Odesa was damaged as a result of the attack, but none of the employees of the diplomatic institution were injured.

"Great respect to the entire team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland working in Ukraine," Wiewiór wrote.

Recall

As a result of the night attack by Russian occupiers on January 13 in Odesa, 5 people were injured. Fires broke out in a new building, a fitness center, a lyceum, and a garage; building facades, a kindergarten, and cars were damaged.