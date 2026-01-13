$43.260.18
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 5166 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 10080 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 16523 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 17033 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 21692 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31268 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48165 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35805 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33977 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60301 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Polish consulate damaged during Russian attack on Odesa - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The building of the Polish consulate was damaged as a result of the night attack on Odesa on January 13. None of the diplomatic staff were injured.

Polish consulate damaged during Russian attack on Odesa - MFA

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of January 13, the Polish consulate was damaged. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Maciej Wiewiór, on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the building of the Consulate of the Republic of Poland in Odesa was damaged as a result of the attack, but none of the employees of the diplomatic institution were injured.

"Great respect to the entire team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland working in Ukraine," Wiewiór wrote.

Recall

As a result of the night attack by Russian occupiers on January 13 in Odesa, 5 people were injured. Fires broke out in a new building, a fitness center, a lyceum, and a garage; building facades, a kindergarten, and cars were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland