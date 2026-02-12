$43.030.06
Police searched European Commission building in Belgium - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Belgian police searched the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. The investigation concerns the sale of 23 buildings worth about 900 million euros.

Police searched European Commission building in Belgium - media

Belgian police searched the European Commission headquarters in Brussels as part of an investigation into possible irregularities during a real estate sale in 2024. A source close to the investigation told AFP, UNN reports.

Details

The European Commission stated that it was "aware of an ongoing investigation" into the sale of 23 Commission buildings in a deal worth approximately 900 million euros and added that it was "confident that the process was conducted in accordance with the rules."

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) only confirmed that it was "conducting evidence-gathering activities as part of an ongoing investigation" concerning the Commission.

Addition

In April 2024, the European Commission concluded an agreement with the Belgian sovereign fund SFPIM for the sale of 23 office buildings in the so-called European Quarter of Brussels for 900 million euros.

