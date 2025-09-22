$41.250.00
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the country would not hesitate to shoot down objects that violate its airspace and pose a threat. He also noted that Poland would exercise caution in less obvious situations to avoid escalating the conflict.

Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk

Poland, a NATO member, will not hesitate to shoot down objects that violate its airspace and pose a threat, but will exercise great caution in less obvious situations, the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Estonia said that three Russian fighter jets violated its airspace on Friday, intensifying among NATO leaders the feeling that Moscow is testing the alliance's readiness and resolve, with some calling for a strong response. The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the incident.

Russia said on Monday that claims of its aircraft violating Estonian airspace were false and aimed at escalating tensions.

The alleged invasion of Estonian airspace occurred after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10. Poland also said on Friday that two Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea.

"We will make a decision to shoot down flying objects when they violate our territory and fly over Poland - this is absolutely not negotiable," Donald Tusk said at a press conference.

"When we are faced with situations that are not entirely clear, such as the recent flight of Russian fighter jets over the Petrobaltic platform, but without any violation, because these are not our territorial waters, we need to think twice before making a decision on actions that could provoke a very acute phase of the conflict," Tusk added.

He stated that he also needs to make sure that Poland will not be left alone in case of conflict escalation.

"I also have to be absolutely sure... that all allies will treat this the same way we do," he said.

Poland's Defense Minister stated that NATO must react decisively to Russian provocations21.09.25, 18:36 • 10039 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Reuters
NATO
Baltic Sea
Donald Tusk
Estonia
Poland