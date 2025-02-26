Poland will not participate in peacekeeping mission, but will provide logistical assistance - Prime Minister

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish soldiers will not be directly involved in a peacekeeping mission within the European Union. He said this during a video conference with EU leaders on European security. This was reported by the Polish PAP news agency, according to UNN.

Polish soldiers will not be directly involved in the peacekeeping mission, or whatever we call it." "On the other hand, Poland will be ready to provide all the logistical assistance, what we are doing now, but even on a larger scale, if there is such a need, to make the European peacekeeping mission supported by the United States effective and well-organized ,” the Prime Minister said.

On February 23, it became known that the UK and France had developed a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European peacekeepers in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and Moscow is reached.

In particular, the plan does not envisage the deployment of American troops on the territory of Ukraine, but the United States can provide the necessary support to protect European forces, in particular by activating air defense systems in neighboring countries and putting air forces on alert.

