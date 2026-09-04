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Poland strengthens the protection of its airspace following the latest Russian provocations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Poland will increase aviation activity due to Russian provocations. F-16s and helicopters will be deployed to protect the airspace across the country.

Poland strengthens the protection of its airspace following the latest Russian provocations

Poland is expanding measures to protect its airspace amid recent provocations and acts of aggression by Russia. The relevant decision was made by Poland’s Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Polish military will increase aviation activity. F-16 fighter jets and helicopters, among others, will be involved in strengthening airspace protection.

The U.S. has begun training Polish special forces in drone tactics based on Ukraine’s experience30.08.26, 23:45 • 3870 views

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the events of recent weeks have demonstrated various forms of Russian provocations that pose a threat even in places previously considered safe.

The military will strengthen readiness throughout Poland

The Polish side continues to constantly monitor the situation on the country’s eastern border. At the same time, Warsaw is strengthening systems intended to ensure a rapid response to potential threats not only in border areas but throughout Poland.

The decision was made amid Warsaw’s heightened attention to airspace security. At the end of July, the Polish authorities had already reported an infringement of the country’s airspace, after which the military leadership and relevant services were involved in responding.

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Stepan Haftko

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