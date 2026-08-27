Poland ruled out deploying nuclear weapons on its territory despite the threat from russia

Poland does not plan to deploy allied nuclear warheads on its territory, despite growing concerns about potential Russian aggression against NATO countries. Polish Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski made the statement at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Politico reports, writes UNN.

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Poland does not want to have nuclear warheads on its territory — Zalewski said.

According to him, Warsaw seeks to participate in NATO's nuclear deterrence system, but this does not mean deploying nuclear weapons on Polish territory.

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Zalewski called this Warsaw's clearest statement regarding the possible deployment of nuclear weapons. Poland had previously expressed skepticism about such a move, although it was simultaneously discussing with the United States the possible strengthening of the American nuclear deterrence capability in Europe.

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Warsaw has also joined a French initiative to expand France's own nuclear deterrence capability in Europe. At the same time, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that in the future the country could consider creating its own nuclear weapons program.

The statements by the Polish leadership came amid warnings from Western officials about the possibility of Russia attacking NATO territory. According to assessments by some Western officials, Moscow could take such a step by the end of the decade.

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At the same time, recent U.S. intelligence assessments, reported by Western media, suggest that Russia could test NATO's readiness for confrontation earlier, in particular through a limited military operation.

Despite these risks, Warsaw is currently opting to strengthen its participation in the Alliance's collective nuclear deterrence system without deploying nuclear warheads on its own territory.

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