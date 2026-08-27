Poland ruled out deploying nuclear weapons on its territory despite the threat from russia

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
09:20 PM • 168 views
The CIA director wanted to show Putin the real situation on the front and the grim prospects for Russia – NYT
08:16 PM • 7284 views
Zelenskyy said in Chisinau that Russia will lose, while Ukraine and Moldova will be part of EuropeVideo
06:55 PM • 14103 views
The city may be left without electricity and heating for a long time due to Russian attacks — Kherson residents urged to evacuate
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 32440 views
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
August 27, 02:23 PM • 26181 views
Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children for an "extended period" - media
August 27, 01:27 PM • 47291 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto
August 27, 12:24 PM • 34856 views
In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,450
August 27, 11:55 AM • 32265 views
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Boryspil district — photo reportPhoto
August 27, 11:02 AM • 23878 views
Due to Russian shelling, several dozen trains are delayed, with some delayed by more than 10 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reports
August 27, 10:48 AM • 37008 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.4m/s
63%
752mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian attack has already been recorded in five districts; a school was affectedAugust 27, 11:55 AM • 12056 views
Putin may end the war in 2027 - a possible condition has been voicedAugust 27, 12:22 PM • 8886 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv following the Russian attack has risen to fourAugust 27, 12:32 PM • 7432 views
Drone debris found in Romania after fire near the borderVideoAugust 27, 01:58 PM • 5524 views
History and Features of Czech CuisineAugust 27, 02:09 PM • 33043 views
Publications
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 32439 views
History and Features of Czech CuisineAugust 27, 02:09 PM • 33103 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhotoAugust 27, 01:27 PM • 47291 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 101625 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 103516 views
Actual people
Maia Sandu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Nicușor Dan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Nepal
Chisinau
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 80374 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 63924 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 86590 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 84352 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 85370 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Heating
Coca-Cola
El País
Gold

Poland ruled out deploying nuclear weapons on its territory despite the threat from russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

Warsaw will increase its involvement in NATO’s nuclear deterrence without deploying warheads. Poland is also discussing initiatives by the United States and France.

Poland ruled out deploying nuclear weapons on its territory despite the threat from russia

Poland does not plan to deploy allied nuclear warheads on its territory, despite growing concerns about potential Russian aggression against NATO countries. Polish Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski made the statement at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Poland does not want to have nuclear warheads on its territory

— Zalewski said.

According to him, Warsaw seeks to participate in NATO's nuclear deterrence system, but this does not mean deploying nuclear weapons on Polish territory.

Sybiga discussed nuclear risks at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the situation in Ukraine with the IAEA director general23.08.26, 01:58 • 4185 views

Zalewski called this Warsaw's clearest statement regarding the possible deployment of nuclear weapons. Poland had previously expressed skepticism about such a move, although it was simultaneously discussing with the United States the possible strengthening of the American nuclear deterrence capability in Europe.

Poland discusses strengthening nuclear deterrence

Warsaw has also joined a French initiative to expand France's own nuclear deterrence capability in Europe. At the same time, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that in the future the country could consider creating its own nuclear weapons program.

The statements by the Polish leadership came amid warnings from Western officials about the possibility of Russia attacking NATO territory. According to assessments by some Western officials, Moscow could take such a step by the end of the decade.

The EU disagreed with Trump regarding the absence of a threat from North Korea19.08.26, 00:58 • 4628 views

At the same time, recent U.S. intelligence assessments, reported by Western media, suggest that Russia could test NATO's readiness for confrontation earlier, in particular through a limited military operation.

Despite these risks, Warsaw is currently opting to strengthen its participation in the Alliance's collective nuclear deterrence system without deploying nuclear warheads on its own territory.

Putin is considering the possibility of launching more powerful strikes on Kyiv, including with nuclear weapons — media reports26.08.26, 19:57 • 21772 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
NATO
Warsaw
Brussels
France
Europe
United States
Poland