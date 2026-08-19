The EU disagreed with Trump regarding the absence of a threat from North Korea

The European Union said that North Korea remains a serious threat to regional and global security, disagreeing with US President Donald Trump's assessment. A spokesperson for the European External Action Service told Euractiv, reports UNN.

Details

The EU stressed that its position on North Korea remains unchanged. Brussels also emphasized the close link between the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

The continuation of North Korea's ballistic missile launches and the expansion of North Korea's nuclear program remain a serious threat to regional and global security - said a spokesperson for the European External Action Service.

The EU statement came after Trump's remarks that North Korea had behaved "non-threateningly and respectfully" since his return to office. The US president also instructed the Pentagon to significantly reduce the participation of American troops in joint exercises with South Korea.

South Korea hopes for U.S.–North Korea talks after military drills are scaled back

Trump explained this by citing the high cost of the exercises and his "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. According to him, the military exercises send Pyongyang an "inappropriate and hostile" signal.

In May, the EU tightened sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests, which were conducted in defiance of UN resolutions. Meanwhile, annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises began in South Korea, involving about 18,000 South Korean service members. Their aim is to improve the allies' readiness for possible aggression by North Korea.

Trump stated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is the main goal of the United States