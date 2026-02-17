Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces activated all available forces and resources in response to the large-scale activity of Russian long-range aviation, which launched another attack on Ukrainian cities on the morning of February 17. The command announced this on its X social media page, UNN writes.

Details

The decision to scramble fighter jets was made in accordance with existing procedures for responding to emergencies near NATO borders. The Polish military emphasizes that such actions are exclusively preventive and aimed at protecting its own sovereign space in conditions of high intensity of missile launches from Russia.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 drones

The Situational Center of the Operational Command continuously monitors the movement of enemy objects, coordinating its efforts with other Alliance members to prevent accidental incidents.

State of readiness of air defense and radar forces

Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, military aviation began to operate in the airspace of Poland. Ground air defense systems and radar reconnaissance have reached a state of readiness. These actions are preventive and aimed at ensuring the security of areas adjacent to the threat zone. — stated in the message of the Operational Command on the social network X.

In addition to the aviation component, the Polish side strengthened sky control with radio detection and range-finding reconnaissance systems. The military assured that subordinate forces remain in immediate response mode to any changes in the situation, especially given that some Russian missiles during the February 17 attack were heading towards the western regions of Ukraine. Currently, official Warsaw has not reported any violations of its airspace during this incident.

A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces