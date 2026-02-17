Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 drones

$43.100.11
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 15465 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 26022 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 22167 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 35478 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 28827 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 49492 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26755 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29733 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35702 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
Zelenskyy instructed to cleanse the SBU of those who serve not Ukraine, but other interests
February 16, 07:05 PM
Renowned Ukrainian psychiatrist and dissident Semen Gluzman has died
February 16, 07:55 PM
Producer of the series "Tehran" Dana Eden found dead in an Athens hotel
February 16, 08:21 PM
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car
February 16, 09:44 PM
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
11:14 PM
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
February 16, 06:03 PM
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
February 16, 02:10 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
February 16, 01:44 PM
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 35477 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 11:42 AM
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 49491 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
February 15, 02:11 PM
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 83282 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
11:14 PM
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
February 16, 06:54 PM
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage
February 16, 05:06 PM
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician
February 16, 01:26 PM
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
February 16, 01:45 AM
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers. Also destroyed were 614 UAVs, 71 units of automotive equipment, 4 artillery systems, 3 armored combat vehicles, and 2 tanks.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 drones

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented fresh data on the losses of Russian invaders as of the morning of February 17. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 890 occupiers, equipment, and enemy UAVs. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The most effective area of work for the Defense Forces over the past day was the destruction of unmanned systems and transport support for the occupiers. In addition to the 890 servicemen who were "eliminated," the enemy lost a significant amount of resources:

  • Personnel – 890 occupiers eliminated;
    • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 614 units destroyed;
      • Automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 71 units burned;
        • Artillery systems – 4 units demilitarized;
          • Armored combat vehicles – 3 units destroyed;
            • Tanks – 2 units turned into scrap metal.

              A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
17.02.26, 06:30

              Stepan Haftko

              War in Ukraine
              Technology
              War in Ukraine
              Armed Forces of Ukraine