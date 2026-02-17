Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 drones

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented fresh data on the losses of Russian invaders as of the morning of February 17. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 890 occupiers, equipment, and enemy UAVs. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The most effective area of work for the Defense Forces over the past day was the destruction of unmanned systems and transport support for the occupiers. In addition to the 890 servicemen who were "eliminated," the enemy lost a significant amount of resources:

Personnel – 890 occupiers eliminated;

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 614 units destroyed;

Automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 71 units burned;

Artillery systems – 4 units demilitarized;

Armored combat vehicles – 3 units destroyed;

Tanks – 2 units turned into scrap metal.

A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces