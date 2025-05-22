Poland is not preparing provocations on the border with Belarus: the Center for Combating Disinformation debunked another Kremlin fake
Poland has strengthened border protection due to the threat of a breakthrough by illegal migrants, and not for provocations against joint exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus. Kremlin fakes are aimed at elections in Poland.
Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation that Poland is increasing its military presence on the border with Belarus in order to later carry out provocations against Russian and Belarusian troops, who are planning joint exercises for the fall. In fact, Poland is strengthening security measures due to the threat of a breakthrough of the border by illegal migrants, the Center for Countering Disinformation explained, UNN writes.
CPD analysts recalled that the second round of presidential elections will soon take place in Poland, and the new fakes launched by the Kremlin machine are aimed precisely at this.
On the eve of the second round of the Presidential elections in Poland, ru-propaganda is spreading disinformation about the alleged preparation of provocations by the Poles against Belarus
It is noted that propagandists are spreading rumors that Polish security forces are planning to disrupt the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", which are to be held on the territory of Belarus in September. Propagandists claim that Poland is preparing provocations, which should result in the death of the training participants.
As confirmation of this, the Russian Federation cites the fact of an increase in the Polish military presence on the border with Belarus
The CPD explained that in reality, the strengthening of the protection of the Polish border is related to the next threats of a breakthrough of the Polish-Belarusian border by illegal immigrants from Belarus.
Such attempts have become more frequent against the background of the presidential elections in Poland, which indicates their true goal - to influence the internal mood of Polish citizens before the vote
Over the past weekend, more than 520 foreigners tried to illegally cross the Polish border from Belarus. Recent border crossing attempts have the highest rates in recent weeks.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 98% of illegal crossing attempts of the Polish-Belarusian border were either thwarted or prevented. He added that Poland is also quite successful in detaining smugglers who smuggle migrants into the EU.