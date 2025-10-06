Poland extends arrest of Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case

In Poland, a court extended the arrest of a Ukrainian man wanted by Germany in the Nord Stream case, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"On Monday, a Polish court ruled that a Ukrainian diver, wanted by Berlin for alleged involvement in the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline, must remain in custody for another 40 days," the report says.

As the publication indicates, Volodymyr Z. was detained near Warsaw last Tuesday, and the court decided to extend his detention for seven days.

On Monday, it is noted, the court decided to extend his detention while the issue of his extradition to Germany on the basis of a European arrest warrant is being resolved.

