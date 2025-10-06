Poland extends arrest of Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case

$41.230.05
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7848 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13710 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33760 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
06:00 AM • 23187 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32500 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61564 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75123 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90047 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 167008 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new government
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of Lapaivka
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without power
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Publications
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
Poland extends arrest of Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

A Polish court has extended by 40 days the arrest of Ukrainian diver Volodymyr Z., who is wanted by Germany. He was detained near Warsaw on suspicion of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions.

Poland extends arrest of Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case

In Poland, a court extended the arrest of a Ukrainian man wanted by Germany in the Nord Stream case, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"On Monday, a Polish court ruled that a Ukrainian diver, wanted by Berlin for alleged involvement in the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline, must remain in custody for another 40 days," the report says.

As the publication indicates, Volodymyr Z. was detained near Warsaw last Tuesday, and the court decided to extend his detention for seven days.

On Monday, it is noted, the court decided to extend his detention while the issue of his extradition to Germany on the basis of a European arrest warrant is being resolved.

Nord Stream explosion: Ukrainian suspect detained in Poland - media30.09.25, 13:26 • 4753 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Nord Stream
Reuters
Warsaw
Germany
Berlin
Poland