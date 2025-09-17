$41.180.06
Poland demands faster EU phase-out of Russian oil: proposes to stop imports by 2026 – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Poland has called on EU countries to completely abandon imports of Russian oil by the end of 2026, two years earlier than planned. This decision will strengthen coherence and demonstrate determination to become independent of supplies that create political and strategic risks.

Poland demands faster EU phase-out of Russian oil: proposes to stop imports by 2026 – Reuters

Poland has called on European countries to stop importing Russian oil by 2026. The previous EU plan was to stop supplies two years later. The initiative was announced by Polish Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

I appeal to you to agree on a common goal – a complete rejection of Russian crude oil imports by the end of 2026

- Motyka stated in a letter to EU energy ministers.

According to the politician, such a decision "would strengthen the coherence of actions, establish a clear time horizon, and demonstrate the determination to become independent from supplies that create political and strategic risks."

Russian crude oil exports decreased due to Ukrainian drone attacks and President Trump's tariffs - Bloomberg27.08.25, 21:57 • 6403 views

Europe is already predicting that it intends to abandon Russian oil earlier than planned and is already preparing a concrete action plan. EC head Ursula von der Leyen noted that the discussion on this issue took place after her conversation with US President Donald Trump. Initially, the EU planned to completely abandon Russian energy carriers by 2028.

Despite sanctions, oil products continue to be supplied to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline. These two countries maintain close energy ties with Moscow. Their resistance complicates the adoption of a single decision on a complete ban.

Strike on "Druzhba": expert assessed consequences for oil export via Baltic gas pipeline28.08.25, 15:05 • 3477 views

Polish Deputy Minister Wojciech Wrochna emphasized that American liquefied natural gas supplied through Poland could be an alternative to Russian gas.

American gas flowing south through Poland can help eliminate (the deficit – ed.) of Russian gas

- he said after a meeting with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

At the same time, Orlen has already started supplying American gas to Ukraine to help Kyiv build up reserves for the winter. However, Slovakia remains dependent on Russian supplies and has not yet used gas connections with Poland for alternative routes.

Russian crude oil exports fall amid drone strikes and Trump tariffs - Bloomberg27.08.25, 14:58 • 2953 views

