Polish customs seized five metric tons of tires for Boeing civilian aircraft, which were to be transported in transit through Belarus and Russia. Such goods are subject to European Union sanctions, Reuters reports with a reference to the country's National Tax Administration, UNN writes.

Details

Police... found during a truck inspection in Koroshchyn that the driver was transporting tires used in Boeing civilian aircraft instead of the declared car and bus tires, - the National Tax Administration reported.

The agency also noted that the sender of the goods was a company from Spain. A criminal investigation has been opened into the attempted customs fraud.

The recipient was from Azerbaijan.

Western sanctions against Russia have been repeatedly tightened since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but so far this has not helped stop the war.

Addition

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Washington, together with Europe, will strongly strengthen sanctions against Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not conduct peace negotiations with Ukraine "in a spirit of good will".