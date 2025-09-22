Pokrovsk direction: the enemy has intensified, trying to block logistical routes, and has a dominant tactic - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has intensified its assault actions. The occupiers are trying to block logistical routes. Infiltration is becoming the dominant tactic of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported a new nature of enemy actions in its area of responsibility.

The enemy has intensified its assault actions in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces and is trying to block logistical routes. Infiltration is becoming the dominant tactic of the enemy in the area of responsibility – attempts to penetrate in small groups, bypassing the advanced positions of Ukrainian military personnel. Recently, a group of occupiers managed to infiltrate one of the settlements of the Pokrovsk agglomeration. As a result of the measures taken, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russians. There is no threat of enemy accumulation in this settlement. - the statement says.

As indicated, at the same time, the enemy conducts round-the-clock reconnaissance, maintaining a high intensity of UAV use against the positions of Ukrainian troops. The operation of up to 600 enemy FPV and attack drones is recorded daily.

It is reported that, understanding the logic of the enemy's actions, the command of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces acts in accordance with the emerging situation and taking into account the available forces and means.

"Our units use all available forces and means. In particular, they remotely mine possible enemy advance routes, engage fire groups, and cover threatening directions with the work of UAV crews. If necessary, we create additional engineering barriers. The defenders of Pokrovsk systematically destroy enemy UAVs with the help of drones and attack 'wings'. All our actions are aimed not only at stopping the enemy's advance but also at preserving the lives of Ukrainian military personnel," the 7th Corps states.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, as indicated, controls the situation in close cooperation with the senior command.

Addition

The UK Ministry of Defense stated that the logistics hub Pokrovsk in Donetsk region remains the main point of Russian offensive operations.

Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the OSOU "Dnipro", reported on September 21 that small groups of Russian occupiers are constantly trying to penetrate Kupiansk. Ukrainian military personnel are holding the defense.