Exclusive
01:54 PM • 1874 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 7096 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 13556 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 27693 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 88303 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 51624 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 48463 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 44660 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 40750 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 46650 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Pokrovsk direction: General Staff confirmed that the situation is stabilizing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces are stabilizing the situation by destroying enemy groups. Ukrainian defenders repelled 34 attacks, taking five occupiers prisoner.

Pokrovsk direction: General Staff confirmed that the situation is stabilizing

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction is stabilizing, the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to destroy enemy groups that have penetrated into the rear areas and are taking the invaders prisoner, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

In the Pokrovsk direction, as indicated, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 37 attacks on the positions of our defenders. Restraining the enemy's onslaught, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 34 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

The situation in the direction is stabilizing, the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy groups of Russian occupiers who previously penetrated into the rear areas of our defense

- reported the General Staff.

Thus, yesterday, servicemen of one of our mechanized brigades took five invaders prisoner, the General Staff noted.

On the Pokrovsk direction today, more than half of enemy attacks - General Staff14.08.25, 16:41 • 1048 views

Recall

Earlier today, the spokesman for the OSOU "Dnipro" Viktor Tregubov told UNN that the situation in the Dobropillia direction in Donetsk region is gradually stabilizing.

The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, also reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Dobropillia direction.

Before that, on August 12, the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the OSOU "Dnipro" noted that in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, Russia is using the tactic of "infiltration" - small groups of 5-10 people penetrate deep into Ukrainian positions without establishing control over the territory, which creates a false impression of enemy successes on maps from open sources.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement about the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, indicating that there are more than 110,000 occupiers only in the first one, the situation is difficult and dynamic, but measures are being taken to destroy the enemy - additional forces have been allocated, and measures to block the enemy have been planned.

Against the background of such news, the "Azov" corps announced that it had occupied a defined defense line in the Pokrovsk direction.

On August 13, Viktor Tregubov reported that near Dobropillia, small Russian assault groups managed to infiltrate through the first line of Ukrainian defense. And that these groups were being pushed out and destroyed.

Within two days, units of the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov" inflicted significant losses on the Russian occupation forces. 151 servicemen were eliminated, more than 70 were wounded, and 8 were taken prisoner.

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine