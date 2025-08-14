On the Pokrovsk direction today, more than half of enemy attacks - General Staff

More than half of the 67 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day have been concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 14, writes UNN.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 67 times - reported the General Staff.

Border areas of our country, including the settlements of Popivka, Luhivka, Pokrovka, Prokhody, Maryine of Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Lemishchyne of Kharkiv region, suffered from Russian artillery shelling; Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy region were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy tried to conduct offensive actions twice, and combat engagements are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out two air strikes, dropping a total of four guided bombs, and the enemy also carried out 115 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems. Active actions of our units are ongoing, with some successes in certain areas.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy assault near Hlyboke.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked three times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Kupyansk, Holubivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks in the areas of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Myrny, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack; the occupiers' units tried to advance in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers tried to advance twice on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Toretsk and Oleksandra-Kalynove. Ukrainian units repelled one attack, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 37 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Popiv Yar, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Rubizhne, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, and Novoukrainka. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 34 attacks, and battles are ongoing. The situation in the direction is stabilizing, the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy groups of Russian occupiers who previously penetrated into the rear areas of our defense. Thus, yesterday, servicemen of one of our mechanized brigades captured five invaders.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian troops' positions nine times near the settlements of Tolstoy, Oleksandrogad, Maliivka, and in the directions of Filii, Zaporizhzhia. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader's aviation struck Novodanylivka with unguided air missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions of the occupiers. Lvove was subjected to an air strike.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions at this time.

Enemy losses: over 900 occupiers eliminated in a day