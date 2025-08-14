On the Pokrovsk direction today, more than half of enemy attacks - General Staff

$41.510.09
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 4836 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 12042 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 25931 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 83475 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 49328 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 46548 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 43120 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 39882 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 46102 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 44416 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Rubrics
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 52105 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 62492 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 29916 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 37151 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 12062 views
Publications
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 4638 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 12211 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 83498 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 189006 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 162127 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Poland
Lviv
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 37459 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 41512 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 62832 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 115328 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 131125 views
Actual
The Times
Starlink
YouTube
Fox News
World War II

On the Pokrovsk direction today, more than half of enemy attacks - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat engagements have been recorded, most of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian military repels attacks and stabilizes the situation.

On the Pokrovsk direction today, more than half of enemy attacks - General Staff

More than half of the 67 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day have been concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 14, writes UNN.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 67 times

- reported the General Staff.

Border areas of our country, including the settlements of Popivka, Luhivka, Pokrovka, Prokhody, Maryine of Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Lemishchyne of Kharkiv region, suffered from Russian artillery shelling; Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy region were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy tried to conduct offensive actions twice, and combat engagements are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out two air strikes, dropping a total of four guided bombs, and the enemy also carried out 115 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems. Active actions of our units are ongoing, with some successes in certain areas.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy assault near Hlyboke.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked three times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Kupyansk, Holubivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks in the areas of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Myrny, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack; the occupiers' units tried to advance in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers tried to advance twice on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Toretsk and Oleksandra-Kalynove. Ukrainian units repelled one attack, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 37 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Popiv Yar, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Rubizhne, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, and Novoukrainka. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 34 attacks, and battles are ongoing. The situation in the direction is stabilizing, the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy groups of Russian occupiers who previously penetrated into the rear areas of our defense. Thus, yesterday, servicemen of one of our mechanized brigades captured five invaders.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian troops' positions nine times near the settlements of Tolstoy, Oleksandrogad, Maliivka, and in the directions of Filii, Zaporizhzhia. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader's aviation struck Novodanylivka with unguided air missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions of the occupiers. Lvove was subjected to an air strike.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions at this time.

Enemy losses: over 900 occupiers eliminated in a day14.08.25, 07:52 • 2416 views

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine