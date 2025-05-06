Podolyak: US rhetoric regarding Ukraine is currently as productive and constructive as possible

Today, the rhetoric of the US President Donald Trump's administration regarding Ukraine is as productive and constructive as possible. There are still some emotional components, but the transformation is happening quite quickly. This was stated by the advisor to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podolyak, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Let me remind you that 100 days, 70, 50 days ago, you remember how aggressive the rhetoric was towards Ukraine? And vice versa, quite peaceful towards Russia. Today, the rhetoric regarding Ukraine is as productive and constructive as possible. There are still some emotional components, but in the meantime, the transformation is happening quite quickly - said Podolyak.

According to him, American partners understand that it is comfortable to cooperate with Ukraine and that agreements can be reached.

Addition

May 5 it was reported that President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump said that recently he and his advisors had several useful discussions about Russia and Ukraine.

Trump stated that he could sign Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on new sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not prove that it is ready to move towards a peace agreement.