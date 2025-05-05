$41.710.11
47.310.23
Trump is looking forward to working with Erdoğan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4734 views

Donald Trump reported that he discussed the war in Ukraine, the situation in Syria and an invitation to visit Turkey with Recep Erdoğan. Trump emphasized the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump is looking forward to working with Erdoğan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which key international issues, including the war in Ukraine, were discussed. He announced this in a post on his social network True Social, writes UNN.

I ... had a very good and productive telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, which concerned many issues, including the war with Russia/Ukraine, everything related to Syria, Gaza and much more 

- Trump writes.

He also added that the Turkish president invited him to his country and will also visit Washington. Trump also stressed that he had a wonderful relationship with Erdogan during his first presidency. 

We worked closely on many issues... In any case, I look forward to working with President Erdogan to end the senseless but deadly war between Russia and Ukraine - now! 

- the American president summed up.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump said that recently he and his advisers had several useful discussions about Russia and Ukraine. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
