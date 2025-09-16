Poachers caught fish in the radiation zone in Kyiv region, causing millions in damages - police

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
12:18 PM • 4930 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 14622 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 26710 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 16806 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 27403 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 28368 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 15005 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 33660 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23304 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 60100 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.8m/s
26%
750mm
Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 10127 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 15791 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 23388 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 28286 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 12814 views
Publications
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 5124 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 26676 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 27377 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 28353 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 33648 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 7172 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 43934 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 43196 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 48005 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 53301 views
Actual
The New York Times
Nord Stream
BM-30 Smerch
SWIFT
Shahed-136

Poachers caught fish in the radiation zone in Kyiv region, causing millions in damages - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Three men illegally fished near the Domantov Peninsula in the Dnipro River, in a radiation-contaminated zone. Their activities caused damages exceeding 3 million hryvnias, and the caught fish could have been sold without dosimetric control.

Poachers caught fish in the radiation zone in Kyiv region, causing millions in damages - police

Law enforcement officers of the Kyiv region, together with employees of the Chornobyl Biosphere Reserve, detained three men who were illegally fishing near the Domantov Peninsula in the Dnipro River, in the zone of radiation contamination. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary estimates, the poachers' activities caused more than 3 million hryvnias in damages to the nature conservation fund.

Law enforcement officers, as part of an investigative and operational group, arrived at the scene and identified the suspects. They turned out to be men aged 27 to 59. They were in a boat and caught fish using a pre-installed prohibited tool – a fishing net, after which they loaded the catch into a car.

- law enforcement officers reported.

The investigation established that the perpetrators were not only engaged in illegal fishing, but also violated radiation safety rules. After all, fish caught in the contaminated zone could have been sold without any dosimetric control.

"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of office10.09.25, 03:14 • 43442 views

Criminal proceedings were opened against the men under Part 1 of Article 249 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal fishing) and Part 3 of Article 15, Part 3 of Article 267-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of radiation safety regime requirements for the purpose of sale). They face up to five years in prison.

The police remind: fishing in the exclusion zone is not only illegal, but also dangerous to health, as fish caught there can be radioactively contaminated.

Illegal fishing worth over UAH 2.6 million uncovered in Kharkiv region28.08.25, 02:28 • 6091 view

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipro