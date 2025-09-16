Poachers caught fish in the radiation zone in Kyiv region, causing millions in damages - police

Law enforcement officers of the Kyiv region, together with employees of the Chornobyl Biosphere Reserve, detained three men who were illegally fishing near the Domantov Peninsula in the Dnipro River, in the zone of radiation contamination. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary estimates, the poachers' activities caused more than 3 million hryvnias in damages to the nature conservation fund.

Law enforcement officers, as part of an investigative and operational group, arrived at the scene and identified the suspects. They turned out to be men aged 27 to 59. They were in a boat and caught fish using a pre-installed prohibited tool – a fishing net, after which they loaded the catch into a car. - law enforcement officers reported.

The investigation established that the perpetrators were not only engaged in illegal fishing, but also violated radiation safety rules. After all, fish caught in the contaminated zone could have been sold without any dosimetric control.

Criminal proceedings were opened against the men under Part 1 of Article 249 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal fishing) and Part 3 of Article 15, Part 3 of Article 267-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of radiation safety regime requirements for the purpose of sale). They face up to five years in prison.

The police remind: fishing in the exclusion zone is not only illegal, but also dangerous to health, as fish caught there can be radioactively contaminated.

