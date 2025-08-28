$41.400.03
Illegal fishing worth over UAH 2.6 million uncovered in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In the Kharkiv region, a man was detained for illegally catching 781 river crayfish. The damage to Ukraine's fishing industry was estimated at over UAH 2.6 million.

The Kharkiv Region Fish Protection Patrol, together with the eco-inspection, exposed a citizen who illegally caught 781 river crayfish in the Bohodukhiv district. The total weight of the catch was 19.4 kg, and the damage to Ukraine's fishing industry is estimated at over UAH 2.6 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Fish Protection Patrol.

Details

On August 27, during a fish protection raid in the village of Hontiv Yar, Bohodukhiv district, law enforcement officers discovered a man who was catching river crayfish during a prohibited period and with prohibited fishing gear.

The total weight of the aquatic bioresources obtained was 19.4 kg. The damage caused to Ukraine's fishing industry amounted to UAH 2,602,292.

- the report says.

The offender caught 100 crayfish at once, for a total of 781. An investigative and operational group was called to the scene, prohibited fishing gear was seized, and the crayfish were returned to their natural habitat.

A protocol was drawn up against the citizen under Part 4 of Art. 85 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The issue of entering information into the ERDR under Part 1 of Art. 249 of the Criminal Code is also being decided.

Veronika Marchenko

