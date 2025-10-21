$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
12:57 PM • 626 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 6126 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13754 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16504 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16713 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17461 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16154 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15009 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30655 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20551 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
82%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frostPhotoOctober 21, 03:36 AM • 11462 views
Total blackout in Chernihiv after Russian attack: water utility explained where to get waterOctober 21, 03:55 AM • 7988 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 5852 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24259 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23226 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23418 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 30655 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 38645 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 95787 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 67298 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Budapest
United States
University of Culture
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 3004 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24397 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 22838 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 79132 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 73757 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6128 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on increasing the financial provision of the security and defense sector by almost 350 billion hryvnias. Amendments to the State Budget-2025 provide for an increase in financing by 324.7 billion hryvnias, including 301.2 billion for the Ministry of Defense.

Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a draft law on increasing the financial support for the security and defense sector by almost 350 billion hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliamentary session.

Details

Draft law No. 14103 was supported by 297 people's deputies. According to the draft law, it is planned to amend the State Budget-2025, which proposes to increase funding for the security and defense sector by 324.7 billion hryvnias. This includes an increase for the Ministry of Defense of general fund expenditures by 301.2 billion hryvnias and special fund expenditures by 8.5 billion hryvnias.

It should be noted that the adoption of the draft law, according to the head of the budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa, will allow funds to be directed to military pay as early as November.

According to her, from this amount it is planned to allocate:

210.9 billion hryvnias - to the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

99.1 billion - for the production and procurement of weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

8.1 billion hryvnias - to the National Guard;

4.3 billion hryvnias - for the purchase of drones, carried out by the State Special Communications Service;

1.3 billion hryvnias - to the SBU;

918 million hryvnias - to the State Special Transport Service;

83 million hryvnias - to the State Border Guard Service;

28.8 million hryvnias - to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense;

8 million hryvnias - to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The Parliament also instructed the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, to immediately sign the draft law and send it to the President for signature.

Recall

The draft State Budget for 2026 was presented in the Verkhovna Rada. 2.8 trillion hryvnias are planned to be spent on national security and defense, and a record 955 billion hryvnias - on the purchase and production of weapons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada