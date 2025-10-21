Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a draft law on increasing the financial support for the security and defense sector by almost 350 billion hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliamentary session.

Details

Draft law No. 14103 was supported by 297 people's deputies. According to the draft law, it is planned to amend the State Budget-2025, which proposes to increase funding for the security and defense sector by 324.7 billion hryvnias. This includes an increase for the Ministry of Defense of general fund expenditures by 301.2 billion hryvnias and special fund expenditures by 8.5 billion hryvnias.

It should be noted that the adoption of the draft law, according to the head of the budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa, will allow funds to be directed to military pay as early as November.

According to her, from this amount it is planned to allocate:

210.9 billion hryvnias - to the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

99.1 billion - for the production and procurement of weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

8.1 billion hryvnias - to the National Guard;

4.3 billion hryvnias - for the purchase of drones, carried out by the State Special Communications Service;

1.3 billion hryvnias - to the SBU;

918 million hryvnias - to the State Special Transport Service;

83 million hryvnias - to the State Border Guard Service;

28.8 million hryvnias - to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense;

8 million hryvnias - to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The Parliament also instructed the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, to immediately sign the draft law and send it to the President for signature.

Recall

The draft State Budget for 2026 was presented in the Verkhovna Rada. 2.8 trillion hryvnias are planned to be spent on national security and defense, and a record 955 billion hryvnias - on the purchase and production of weapons.