Philosophy of Freedom: MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation supported the release of a large-scale monograph on Skovoroda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation supported the publication of a collective monograph on Hryhorii Skovoroda. The 525-page book brought together 52 authors and was presented at St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv.

Philosophy of Freedom: MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation supported the release of a large-scale monograph on Skovoroda

The National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" hosted the humanitarian forum "Skovoroda and Freedom: Internal Independence as the Foundation of Statehood," where a unique publication was presented – the collective monograph "Eternally Modern: The Life, Philosophical, Pedagogical, and Literary Work of Hryhorii Skovoroda."

The publication was made possible with the assistance and support of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi," which systematically invests in the development of Ukrainian culture, education, and science. In total, the foundation has already allocated over UAH 82 million to cultural initiatives that preserve and popularize national heritage. It is thanks to this support that the fundamental work, spanning 525 pages and illustrated with archival materials, photographs, reproductions of works of art, and museum exhibits, has become accessible to scholars, educators, and a wide readership.

This publication is not only a scientific achievement but also an intellectual resource that forms the spiritual shield of the state. Skovoroda spoke of freedom and living in truth – these words are relevant even today. The monograph will help young Ukrainians better understand his philosophy

- noted Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development at MHP and Head of the Supervisory Board of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi."

The book brought together 52 authors from leading universities, scientific institutions, museums, and local history centers. It not only summarizes years of research but also opens new horizons in the study of the Ukrainian philosopher's legacy.

The Sophia of Kyiv Reserve became a symbolic venue for the presentation – a space that emphasizes the continuity of Ukrainian culture from the times of Kyivan Rus' to modern democratic Ukraine.

Within the framework of the forum, a panel discussion took place with the participation of Serhiy Zhadan, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, Vice-Rector of Hryhorii Skovoroda University in Pereiaslav Vasyl Dudar, and Yuriy Melnyk. The conversation was moderated by Doctor of Philosophical Sciences Natalia Kryvda.

Skovoroda teaches us freedom, dignity, and "congenial work" – values that inspire even today. Our task is to make his legacy understandable to young people and visible to the world, because it is not only a Ukrainian but also a European treasure

- emphasized Vitaliy Kotsur, Rector of Hryhorii Skovoroda University in Pereiaslav.

The event concluded with a tour of the Sophia of Kyiv territory. The forum showed that Ukraine's victory is possible only when the state cares not only about protecting its borders but also about the spiritual support of its citizens.

The publication of the monograph with the support of the "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation became a significant step in strengthening this spiritual foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
Education
Oksen Lisovyi
Diia (service)
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
charity
PrJSC MHP
St. Sophia Cathedral, Kyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv