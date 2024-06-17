Philippine ship collides with Chinese ship in the South China Sea

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14336 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 138292 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137500 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151380 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206438 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243366 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150590 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370630 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183059 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149928 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 48375 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 138292 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118670 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137500 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131305 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151381 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10883 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12212 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16382 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17641 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30267 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Philippine ship collides with Chinese ship in the South China Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21565 views

A Philippine ship and a Chinese vessel collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, with China accusing the Philippine vessel of illegally entering the area and taking control measures against it.

Philippine ship collides with Chinese ship in the South China Sea

A Philippine ship and a Chinese vessel collided on Monday near the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, the Chinese coast guard said, UNN reports citing France24.

Details

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, rejecting competing claims by several Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, as well as an international ruling that its position has no legal basis.

China has deployed coast guards and other boats to patrol the waters and has turned several reefs into paramilitary artificial islands. Chinese and Philippine vessels have had a number of clashes in the disputed areas.

On Saturday, new rules for the Chinese Coast Guard came into effect, according to which it can detain foreigners for allegedly trespassing in the disputed sea.

Beijing's coast guard said on Monday that "the Philippine resupply vessel ignored many serious warnings from the Chinese side.

It "unprofessionally approached... the Chinese vessel, which led to a collision," the statement said.

Beijing accused the ship of "illegally entering the sea near Renai Reef in the Nansha Islands," using the Chinese name for the Spratly Islands.

"The Chinese Coast Guard took control measures against the Philippine ship in accordance with the law," the agency added.

Manila has accused the Chinese coast guard of "barbaric and inhumane behavior" towards Philippine vessels, and President Ferdinand Marcos called the new rules a "very disturbing" escalation.

China has defended the new coast guard rules. A spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry said last month that they are designed to "better maintain order at sea.

Chinese coast guard vessels have repeatedly used water cannons against Philippine boats in disputed waters.

There were also clashes that resulted in injuries to Philippine military personnel.

Addendum

The Group of Seven bloc on Friday criticized what it called China's "dangerous" incursion into the South China Sea.

The South China Sea is a vital waterway to which Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei also have overlapping claims in some parts.

More recently, however, the confrontation between China and the Philippines has raised fears of a broader conflict at sea that could involve the United States and other allies.

Trillions of dollars worth of maritime trade passes through the South China Sea every year, and vast undeveloped oil and gas deposits are believed to lie beneath its seabed, although estimates vary widely.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Vietnam
Malaysia
Beijing
South China Sea
Philippines
Asia
China
United States
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91