Petr Pavel answered whether the Czech Republic will send its contingent to Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that the Czech Republic cannot yet talk about deploying its peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, as no peace agreement has been concluded. Petr Pavel said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

He also stressed that each individual state decides for itself how many and whom to send to Ukraine.

It is difficult to say anything specific about the mandate. Individual states will decide who and in what quantity they will send - stressed Petr Pavel.

Petr Pavel also added that only Ukraine can give permission for the deployment of a contingent on its territory.

Ukraine is an independent state, Ukraine will give permission for this - the Czech leader stressed.

Zelensky stated about the expectation of receiving 1.8 million shells. Negotiations are also underway to create a Czech-Ukrainian F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic.

We discussed that there could be 1.8 million shells. This is a very strong decision. Tomorrow we will have meetings with Czech defense companies, we are preparing specifics - Zelensky said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Prague to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel. This is the second visit of the Ukrainian leader to the Czech Republic since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.