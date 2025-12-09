Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "does not seek to restore the USSR and attack NATO." This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian "media."

This is not true. Neither this nor the other. Putin does not want to restore the USSR, because it is impossible. He himself has said this many times. - Peskov said.

At the same time, the words of the Russian dictator's spokesman that Putin "allegedly does not plan to restore the USSR" are not true. Back in 2005, during a speech to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Putin stated that the collapse of the Soviet Union was for Russia "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century."

For the Russian people, this was a real drama. Tens of millions of our citizens and compatriots found themselves outside the Russian Federation. - Putin said then.

He also repeatedly made statements that "the Soviet Union is historical Russia, which simply had a different name." He spoke about this in 2011 and 2022.

With his words and actions, Putin lies both about not wanting to restore the USSR and about not wanting to attack other countries.

